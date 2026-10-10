Manali’s Solang Nullah goes global with Pre-World Cup

Solang Nullah in Manali turned into an international adventure sports hub on Friday as the four-day Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup got underway, bringing together 42 pilots from 10 countries.

Minister for Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training, and Town and Country Planning Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated the championship and took a paragliding flight, adding to the excitement of the opening ceremony.

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The competition features 42 pilots, including one woman, from countries such as India, Nepal, China, Turkey, Indonesia and South Korea. Organised by the Manali Paragliding Association, the event is being held under Category 2 of the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI). Participation is restricted to certified pilots, who will compete to demonstrate their flying skills and landing accuracy.

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Three main categories are being contested, with teams from the Indian Air Force, the Army and paramilitary forces also taking part. This is the first time the Manali Paragliding Association has organised a championship of this level.

Ved Thakur, president of the Paragliding Association, said organisers would ensure strict adherence to safety standards throughout the competition. He said the event would promote paragliding and strengthen Solang Nullah’s position on the international adventure sports map. It is also expected to encourage local youth to explore paragliding and other aerial sports.

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Dharmani said adventure sports events help promote tourism and attract more visitors to Himachal Pradesh. He added that the state government provides financial support for such activities and is taking steps to encourage sports. Efforts would also be made to bring different organisations onto a common platform and organise more international-level competitions in the state, he said.

Known for its scenic landscape and adventure tourism, Solang Nullah is hosting the championship until October 12. The participation of international pilots is expected to further raise the profile of Himachal Pradesh as a destination for adventure sports.