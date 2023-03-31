'Mandatory' school trips irk parents

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 30

The Student-Parent Forum has alleged that some private schools in the city have made it mandatory for students to go on school trips and picnics.

Vijender Mehra, convener of the forum, said, “Schools are issuing circulars to seek the consent of parents to send their wards on school picnics and tours. But, the circular does not have the option where parents can say no for sending their children.”

Mehra claimed that a single trip costs between Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000, putting a massive financial stress on most parents.

A private school principal said, “It is mandatory for students in our school to go on at least one picnic or tour organised by the school. We consider it a part of education.”

“Students are free to choose any trip that they want to go on, according to their financial condition. But, no action is taken against a student if he/she is not able to go on any trip,” added the principal.

Mehra, however, claims that even if it is for one trip, making a school trip compulsory was in violation of the orders issued by SDM (Shimla, Urban) in 2018.

The forum convenor said, “As per the orders, schools can’t make tours and picnics compulsory. The schools followed these orders during the Covid-19 pandemic, but seem to be resorting to old ways now.”

Mehra said such unnecessary expenses put a huge financial burden on parents, who are already struggling to pay annual fee and other expenses.

The Student-Parent Forum threatened to gherao the Education Directorate if private schools were not refrained from making these trips compulsory.