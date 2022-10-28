Mandi: 3 nominations cancelled

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 27

District Election Officer Arindam Chaudhary said today that the nomination papers of one candidate from the Darang Assembly constituency and two from the Seraj Assembly constituency had been cancelled.

He said, “The nominations of Dileep Kumar, covering candidate of the BJP from Darang, Tarun Thakur, covering candidate of the Congress from Seraj, and Vijay Singh, Rashtriya Dev Bhumi Party candidate from Seraj, were cancelled after scrutiny.”

“Now, 78 candidates are there in the poll fray,” he added.