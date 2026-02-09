Mandi administration to organise photography competition on Shivratri

The district administration will hold a photography competition during this year’s International Shivratri festival to capture the region’s cultural, religious and natural heritage.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said entries close at 3 pm on February 23. The aim is to document Shivratri’s essence: traditions, deity arrivals, traditional music, faith, local life and Mandi’s natural-historical beauty.

Amateur and professional photographers aged 15+ nationwide. Participants may submit entries in a maximum of two themes.

The competition will be conducted under three themes as photo essay: This theme will focus on a specific story related to Mandi Shivratri. Participants must submit a sequence of 5 to 7 photographs along with a description of up to 150 words. Street photography:This category will include candid moments reflecting the emotions of devotees, fair scenes, and spontaneous moments from deity processions. A maximum of two photographs can be submitted. Landscapes and Heritage:This theme will showcase Mandi’s religious and secular architecture, mountainous landscapes, river valleys, fertile plains, and overall natural beauty. Participants may submit up to two photographs.

DC Devgan said digital entries must be submitted in high-quality JPEG or RAW format via email to mandidtdo@gmail.com. All photographs must be original, unpublished, taken within Mandi district, and should not be AI-generated.

Each entry must be accompanied by the participant’s name, age, address, mobile number, email ID, photograph title, date of capture, and a scanned copy of the Aadhaar card for identification.

He added that all accepted photographs will be displayed in a photo exhibition at Seri Manch, and the entries will be evaluated by a jury panel nominated by the DC, Mandi.

Regarding prizes, the DC said that in the Photo Essay category, the first prize will be Rs 15,000 and the second prize Rs 10,000. In both the Street Photography and Landscapes and Heritage categories, the first prize will be Rs 11,000 and the second prize Rs 8,000. All winners will also be awarded certificates.