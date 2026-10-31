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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi athletes excel at DAV National Sports Tournament

Mandi athletes excel at DAV National Sports Tournament

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A contingent of 184 students from DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi, participated in the event held in New Delhi.
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DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi, has brought laurels to Himachal Pradesh by winning 21 medals at the DAV National Sports Tournament, held across Delhi-NCR from October 23 to 27. As many as 72 students from the school secured medals, while a contingent of 184 students represented the institution at the national-level competition.

Organised under the aegis of the DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, the tournament witnessed the participation of approximately 23,000 athletes from 23 states and Union Territories. Nearly 1,500 participants were from Himachal Pradesh. The event was inaugurated at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi by Padma Shri Dr Poonam Suri, president of the DAV College Managing Committee.

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The school’s athletes delivered impressive performances across several sporting disciplines. In aerobics fitness, the girls’ teams won gold in the under-17 category and silver in the under-14 and under-19 categories. The boys’ teams secured gold in the under-14 and under-17 categories and silver in the under-19 category.

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In taekwondo, the girls won gold in the under-14 category and bronze medals in the under-17 and under-19 categories. The boys secured silver in the under-14 and under-19 categories and bronze medals in the under-17 and under-19 categories.

The school also won medals in other disciplines, including bronze in boxing, wushu and rope skipping, silver in weightlifting and silver for the under-14 girls’ football team.

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Principal KS Guleria congratulated the medal winners, coaches and parents on the achievement. He attributed the success to the students’ hard work, discipline and dedication, along with the guidance and support of their coaches.

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