Mandi becomes first Himachal district to ban flavoured tobacco

Mandi has become the first district in Himachal Pradesh to impose a ban on flavoured smokeless tobacco products, with Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Apoorv Devgan issuing preventive orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

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The order prohibits the storage, transportation, distribution, supply, display for sale and sale of all flavoured smokeless tobacco products within the limits of Mandi district.

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The ban covers tobacco products containing added flavours, fragrances, cooling agents or other flavouring substances intended to make them more attractive to consumers, including products such as COOL LIP Filter Tobacco and other similar flavoured tobacco items.

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The decision follows a detailed review of a proposal submitted by the Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety), Mandi, along with findings from the district-level flying squad, seizure proceedings, test reports from the National Tobacco Testing Laboratory (NTTL), Noida, and other available records.

During inspections, the district-level enforcement team seized 715 wholesale packets containing 10,725 retail pouches of flavoured tobacco products, weighing approximately 68.96 kilograms. Test reports from the NTTL confirmed the presence of menthol and other flavouring agents, additives and humectants in the seized products.

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Authorities said these substances make tobacco products more appealing and increase the likelihood of consumption and nicotine addiction, particularly among children, adolescents and young people.

Devgan said the move was not only aimed at enforcing legal provisions but also reflected the administration’s commitment to protecting the health of future generations. He said there would be no compromise on public health protection and that strict and continuous action against prohibited products would continue.

He appealed to parents to remain vigilant about their children's activities and encourage them to stay away from tobacco and nicotine-based products. He said flavoured tobacco products are often designed to attract younger users and that early consumption can lead to nicotine dependence, increasing the risk of serious health conditions, including cancer, heart disease, lung disorders and other tobacco-related illnesses.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged citizens to immediately inform the district administration, police or the Food Safety Department if they notice the storage or sale of banned flavoured tobacco products at any shop, establishment or other location, enabling prompt action.

Issuing a warning to traders, wholesalers, distributors, transporters and retailers, Devgan directed them to immediately stop storing, transporting or selling prohibited products. Any violation of the order will invite strict legal action under applicable provisions of the BNSS, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and other relevant laws.

The district administration has appealed to residents to support the initiative and contribute towards making Mandi a healthier, tobacco-free and more aware district. It said the ban marks a significant step towards reducing tobacco exposure among vulnerable sections of society and promoting long-term public health.