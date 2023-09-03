Mandi BJP warns of stir against Himachal govt’s SPU move

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 2

The district unit of the BJP has opposed the government decision of reducing the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi.

Mandi unit president Nihal Chand Sharma said, “This decision of the government is politically motivated. It aims at opening the doors for the SPU’s closure. A few days ago, the government decided to exclude the colleges situated in Kangra and Chamba districts and Anni and Nirmand colleges in Kullu district from SPU’s jurisdiction and brought them under the jurisdiction of HPU, Shimla.”

“The previous BJP government had opened SPU and 137 colleges located in five districts (Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra and Chamba) were brought under its jurisdiction,” he added.

“We will elicit public opinion on the issue and soon a massive protest will be held in Mandi. We urge the CM to review this decision or get ready to face the wrath of the public in coming days,” he said.

