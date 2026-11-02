Mandi children draw for polio-free world

With the objective of promoting awareness about polio eradication among children, the Rotary Club of Mandi organised a drawing competition at Sankan Garden, Indira Market, under the global campaign message ‘End Polio Now’.

A total of 70 students, with 14 participants each from five schools, took part in the competition. The participating institutions included Government Middle School, Purani Mandi; Government Middle School, Chadyana; Government High School, Bijan Dhalwan; Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Nalsar; and Arun Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Mandi.

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Aafshana of Class VI from Government Middle School, Chadyana, secured the first position, while Karan Thakur of Class VII and Gaazi of Class VIII, both from Government Middle School, Purani Mandi, secured the second and third positions, respectively. Prof Sanjeet Singh Thakur, Director, SAP Sindhu Parishad, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dehra, attended the programme as the chief guest.

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Rotary Club president Rtn Dr Tara Devi Sen said the club remained committed to disease prevention, health awareness, the promotion of healthy lifestyles, skill development, environmental conservation and the welfare of vulnerable sections of society.

The organisers served traditional Himachali siddu with bichhu booti (stinging nettle) chutney to all participating children. The initiative also aimed to promote local food traditions and encourage healthy eating habits among youngsters. The programme was attended by Rotary secretary Jeevanand, Surender Mohan, ML Gupta, Jai Kondal, Lata Gupta, Dharmendra Rana, Kushal Thakur, Meena Thakur, Koushlesh Kapoor and Hem Raj, along with other Rotarians. The organisers said 40 wild poliovirus cases had been reported globally so far in 2026, including five in Pakistan and 35 in Afghanistan. They stressed that sustained awareness campaigns and active community participation were essential to achieving the goal of a polio-free world.