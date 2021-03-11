Mandi: CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates projects worth Rs 2 cr in Drang

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 9

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated projects worth Rs 2.25 crore in the Drang constituency of Mandi district today.

Addressing a public meeting at Sayol near Pandoh, the CM said there was an uncertainty among Congress leaders and many were leaving the party because they felt that their hard work was of no value in the Congress.

Targeting the senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur, the CM said Kaul Singh was ignored in his own party.

The CM announced the opening of Government Degree College at Pandoh.

“Pandoh is the centre of 25 panchayats of four constituencies — Drang, Seraj, Nachan and Sadar Mandi. With the opening of the college, about 36,000 people and about 2000 students of 15 Government Senior Secondary Schools in these panchayats will benefit,” said the CM.

He announced the upgrade of police post, Pandoh, to police station and Rs 10 lakh each for the repair of the bridge connecting Nau Meel-Badar and construction and expansion of the Thatta-Parashar road. He announced Rs 5 lakh each for the construction and extension of Deori to Bandal road and Neyul-Binaul road.

Earlier, he inaugurated a lift irrigation scheme at Nagwain constructed at Rs 1.15 crore. This scheme would provide irrigation facility for 100 hectares in the area. He inaugurated a housing complex for doctors of Primary Health Centre, Shivabadar, and Government Senior Secondary School, Shiva.

The CM was accompanied by Drang MLA Jawahar Thakur and other local BJP leaders of the area.