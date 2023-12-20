 Mandi college alumnus becomes IAF Flying Officer : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Mandi college alumnus becomes IAF Flying Officer

Mandi college alumnus becomes IAF Flying Officer

Mandi college alumnus becomes IAF Flying Officer

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 19

Santosh Kumar, a former student of Vallabh Government College, Mandi, has become a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force. During the passing out parade of the 212 Officer Course at the Dundigal Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awarded the President’s Commission to the graduate trainees. On this occasion, Kumar’s father Honorary Captain Prakash Chand Thakur and mother Vimala Thakur adorned the rank on his shoulders. Kumar will serve as a Flying Officer in Pune.

Kumar completed his graduation from Vallabh Government College, Mandi, during the academic session 2019-2022. In 2022, after performing exceptionally well in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), he was selected for training by the Indian Air Force Service Selection Board in Gandhinagar.

Principal of Vallabh Government College Surina Sharma, Flying Officer Dr Chaman, Major Dr Chetan Singh Rana, secretary of the staff council Dr Rajkumar Jamwal, hostel warden and teachers congratulated Santosh Kumar.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Indian Air Force #Mandi #Rajnath Singh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader

2
India

Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar

3
Trending

Russian tourist repeatedly touched ‘inappropriately’ by petrol pump worker in Jaipur; police step in

4
India

Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act

5
World

‘Neither India, nor US but we…’: Nawaz Sharif on state of Pakistan’s economy

6
Punjab

Former Punjab PSC chairman, five ex-members booked for irregularities in recruitment of 312 doctors

7
World

What fuelled Canada’s record-high population growth in first nine months of 2023

8
Punjab

Woman killed in temple in Punjab's Kapurthala

9
Punjab

Punjab govt holds meeting with farmer leaders; to form panel on crop loans availed by them

10
Punjab

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

Top News

PM Modi would 'look into' any evidence on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun in US: FT

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

Dhankhar shares the update on X

PM Modi, too, used to mimic in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone

Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party on suspension of MPs

Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party

Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

9-yr-old girl abducted, raped, murdered; landlord arrested

Man-on-bonnet video: Govt issues show-cause notice to minibus owner

Delhi air improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Health Minister inspects hospitals

Hockey players brought glory

Hockey players brought glory

Two die as car falls into pond

2 more pistols, revolver recovered from smugglers

Missing Jalandhar youth found dead in London

Antarctica expedition’s success was icing on cake for Dr Sehra

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet