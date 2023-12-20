Mandi college alumnus becomes IAF Flying Officer

Mandi, December 19
Santosh Kumar, a former student of Vallabh Government College, Mandi, has become a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force. During the passing out parade of the 212 Officer Course at the Dundigal Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awarded the President’s Commission to the graduate trainees. On this occasion, Kumar’s father Honorary Captain Prakash Chand Thakur and mother Vimala Thakur adorned the rank on his shoulders. Kumar will serve as a Flying Officer in Pune.
Kumar completed his graduation from Vallabh Government College, Mandi, during the academic session 2019-2022. In 2022, after performing exceptionally well in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), he was selected for training by the Indian Air Force Service Selection Board in Gandhinagar.
Principal of Vallabh Government College Surina Sharma, Flying Officer Dr Chaman, Major Dr Chetan Singh Rana, secretary of the staff council Dr Rajkumar Jamwal, hostel warden and teachers congratulated Santosh Kumar.
