Mandi college clerk, asst prof arrested in JOA paper leak case

Mandi, April 27

The police today arrested a clerk and an Assistant Professor of a private college in connection with the Junior Office Assistant (JOA) paper leak and cheating case at MLSM College at Sundernagar in Mandi district.

Last evening, the police had detained three staff members of a private college in Mandi for questioning. The involvement of clerk Shekhar and Assistant Professor Narender Kumar, who was the invigilator for the JOA exam at the centre in his college, in the case was established and they were arrested.

On Sunday last, Gopal Das, Assistant Professor of the same private college, had leaked the JOA paper to candidate Rakesh Kumar. Gopal Dass was on examination duty at the centre in his college where Shekhar and Narender Kumar were also deployed by the HP Staff Selection Commission.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that Shekhar and Narender Kumar had been arrested and remanded in police custody till April 29. She added that nine persons had been arrested in the case so far and investigation was going on.