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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi college students raise mental health awareness through street play

Mandi college students raise mental health awareness through street play

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Vallabh Government College students enact a play in Mandi on Thursday. Photo: Jai Kumar
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The Department of Psychology at Vallabh Government College, Mandi, organised a street play here on Thursday to raise awareness about mental health and encourage people to seek help without hesitation.

Titled ‘Mental Health of the Common Man’, the performance was based on the World Health Organisation’s theme for World Mental Health Day 2026, “Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change.”

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Through real-life stories and relatable situations, students highlighted how stress, anxiety and depression affect people from different walks of life. They emphasised that discussing mental health concerns or psychological disorders should not be a matter of shame or embarrassment. The performance encouraged people to listen to those experiencing emotional difficulties and work towards meaningful change by creating a more understanding and supportive society.

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A key objective of the initiative was to spread awareness about the Government of India’s Tele-MANAS service and its helpline number, 14416. Students informed the public that the service provides free and confidential mental health support around the clock. They encouraged people experiencing stress or other psychological difficulties to seek professional guidance and make use of the available support system.

The public appreciated the students’ efforts to challenge misconceptions and reduce stigma associated with mental health issues. The principal lauded the department’s initiative, stating that such community outreach activities play an important role in promoting public welfare and raising awareness about issues affecting everyday life.

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The street play was directed by Vipasha Kashyap, Assistant Professor of psychology. Students who participated in the performance included Divya Sharma, Gauri Sen, Mahinder, Chahat, Praveen, Mohit Chauhan, who provided the musical accompaniment, Bharti Sandhu, Kajal, Sandeep, Dev Prakash, Harsha Thakur, Pallavi Bhatia, Manvi Thakur, Khushi, Ankita, Lokesh Thakur, Ritik Guleria and Divya Bharti.

The initiative highlighted the importance of open conversations, timely support and collective responsibility in building a healthier society.

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