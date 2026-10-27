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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi college sweeps overall hockey titles

Mandi college sweeps overall hockey titles

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The winning hockey team with medals and trophy in Mandi.
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Vallabh Government College, Mandi, emerged as the overall champion in both the men’s and women’s categories of the Sardar Patel University Inter-College Hockey Championship, which concluded at the college here on Sunday. The host college delivered an impressive performance, defeating Maharaja Lakshman Sen Memorial College, Sundernagar, in both the men’s and women’s finals to secure the coveted titles.

Shashi Sharma, Vice-Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Water Management Board, attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest. He felicitated the winning, runner-up and second runner-up teams, as well as outstanding players, by presenting medals and trophies in recognition of their performances.

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College Principal Dr Sanjeev Kumar honoured the chief guest by presenting him with a memento.

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According to the championship’s media coordinator, Dr Chaman, Vallabh Government College, Mandi, secured first place overall, while Maharaja Lakshman Sen Memorial College, Sundernagar, finished as the runner-up. Government College, Kullu, secured third place in the competition.

Organising Secretary Dr Anju Sharma delivered the vote of thanks.

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The closing ceremony was attended by Principal Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Sports Supervisor Dr Om Prakash, Sports Coordinator Dr Vivek Kapoor, Sports President Dr Neeraj Sharma, Dr Rojila Puri, hockey coaches Ashish Sen and Naresh Kumar, and other faculty members and staff.

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