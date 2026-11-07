Mandi DC launches 60-day tobacco-free youth campaign

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan today launched the 60-day Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 4.0 from Seri Manch in Mandi, flagging off an awareness rally involving students. The campaign will continue across the district until December 26 with a focus on protecting young people from tobacco and nicotine addiction and making educational institutions, government offices and public places tobacco-free.

Addressing the gathering, Devgan said sustained efforts were being made across Himachal Pradesh and Mandi district to control tobacco consumption and create awareness about its harmful effects. He emphasised that active participation from all government departments and sections of society was essential to make the campaign successful.

He said special emphasis would be laid on making educational institutions tobacco-free during the next two months. Under the campaign, the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions would be strictly prohibited.

The Deputy Commissioner said addiction often begins during adolescence and could increase the likelihood of substance abuse later in life. He called upon parents, teachers and community members to work together to keep the younger generation away from tobacco and nicotine products.

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Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Chauhan, officials from various departments and students of ITI were present on the occasion.