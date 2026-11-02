Mandi district administration steps up cold wave preparedness, checks night shelters

The Mandi district administration has stepped up preparedness for the coming winter, with Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman Apoorv Devgan directing all departments concerned to remain on high alert and take immediate steps to protect vulnerable sections of society from severe cold and cold wave conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner asked officials to identify and map homeless and nomadic people living in urban areas, along roadsides, at bus stands and in marketplaces so that timely help could be provided during extreme weather.

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Stressing effective implementation of the winter preparedness action plan, the Deputy Commissioner directed officials to inspect all night shelters in the district immediately and ensure that they are fully functional. Shelters must have adequate blankets, warm clothing, heating, clean drinking water and proper sanitation.

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He also stressed close coordination among the police, urban local bodies, the Health Department and voluntary organisations to ensure prompt assistance to people in distress.

The Health Department has been told to ensure round-the-clock availability of essential medicines and emergency medical facilities in hospitals to deal with cold-related illnesses, with special attention to the elderly and children, who are particularly vulnerable.

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Devgan also called for heightened vigilance in remote, high-altitude and snowfall-prone areas of the district, where severe winter conditions could disrupt normal life and cause difficulties for residents.

Officials have also been told to create public awareness about safe heating practices and to share information about available government shelters.

He directed all departments and local authorities to comply strictly with the instructions and complete the necessary arrangements well before the onset of severe winter.

The Mandi district administration aims to ensure timely relief, adequate shelter and essential healthcare for vulnerable people throughout the season.