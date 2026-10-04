Mandi DLSA launches mental health, rehabilitation campaign

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Mandi, has launched a special awareness and assistance campaign to identify and support people facing mental health-related challenges, particularly those who are homeless, destitute or living in public places without adequate care and support.

The campaign, which began on September 30, will continue until October 9 across Mandi district. The initiative aims to ensure that vulnerable individuals are identified and connected with appropriate medical treatment, counselling, psychological support and rehabilitation services so that they can lead their lives with dignity and access the care they require.

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DLSA Secretary and Senior Civil Judge Vivek Kayasth said the campaign focuses on reaching out to people who may otherwise remain without access to healthcare, legal assistance or rehabilitation facilities. The initiative seeks to provide timely intervention based on the individual circumstances and needs of each person identified during the campaign.

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Under the campaign, identified individuals will be provided with medical examination and treatment, as required. Those suffering from severe mental health conditions may be referred to specialised mental health institutions in the state for further treatment and care.

The DLSA has established coordination with several government departments to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign. The district administration, Police Department, Health Department and Social Welfare Department are working together to facilitate the identification, treatment, care and rehabilitation of such individuals.

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Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) associated with the DLSA have also been directed to remain vigilant and identify people who may require mental health assistance or rehabilitation. They have been asked to promptly share information about such individuals with the concerned authorities so that necessary intervention can be initiated without delay.

The campaign also seeks to create greater public awareness about the importance of extending support to vulnerable people experiencing mental health difficulties. The authorities have urged citizens to approach such individuals with sensitivity and compassion and to help connect them with appropriate government services rather than leaving them without assistance.

The DLSA has appealed to the general public to actively cooperate with the campaign. Residents who notice a person in their locality or at a public place who appears to require mental health care, medical treatment or rehabilitation have been urged to immediately inform the nearest police station, local administration, Health Department or DLSA, Mandi.