Mandi dreams big on sports

Residents of Mandi town are making a strong case for a world-class multi-sports ground, arguing that the district’s growing sporting culture deserves infrastructure that matches the aspirations of its young talent. Beyond promoting professional sports, they believe a modern facility could open up employment opportunities, encourage healthier lifestyles and give Mandi a distinct identity as a sporting destination in Himachal Pradesh.

Sports enthusiast and prominent industrialist Sudhanshu Kapoor said the town needed a modern, dedicated multi-sports complex beyond the existing Paddal Ground. He pointed out that better facilities would enable young athletes to receive quality training, sharpen their skills and pursue professional sporting careers. Such infrastructure could also help talented players represent the region at state, national and international levels.

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Kapoor stressed that a world-class sports complex would have benefits beyond the playing field. It could generate employment in sports coaching, fitness training, sports management, event organisation and other allied sectors, creating new career avenues for local youth.

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The demand has also found support among former sportspersons and residents who regularly use Paddal Ground. Narender Saini, former football coach and national-level player, said Mandi had developed a vibrant sporting culture, with youngsters and people from different walks of life regularly visiting the ground for running, exercise and other physical activities.

He said the sporting enthusiasm visible in the town was encouraging, but the available space and infrastructure were no longer adequate to cater to everyone’s requirements. While competitive athletes need dedicated training space, ordinary residents also depend on Paddal Ground for evening walks, jogging and fitness activities. A separate multi-sports facility could ensure that professional and recreational users do not have to compete for limited space.

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Another concern is the frequent unavailability of Paddal Ground. The venue remains occupied for extended periods during the annual International Shivratri Fair, when temporary business stalls are established. It is also used for political rallies and public gatherings, particularly during election periods. This leaves limited opportunities for uninterrupted sporting activities and organised training.

Ajay Rana, president of the District Cricket Association, Mandi, also backed the proposal, linking sports infrastructure with the town’s larger development needs. He pointed out that Mandi was expanding rapidly but becoming increasingly congested within its existing boundaries. Planned urban expansion and the creation of modern public infrastructure, he said, must go hand in hand.

Residents believe a dedicated multi-sports complex equipped for different disciplines could address several of these concerns while giving local talent access to better training facilities. They also see potential for hosting tournaments, sporting events and training programmes, which could bring economic activity to the town.

For Mandi, the demand is no longer merely about having another playground. It is about creating a lasting sporting asset that nurtures talent, generates livelihoods, promotes fitness and gives the next generation the infrastructure to turn sporting ambitions into achievements.