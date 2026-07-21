DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi extends school closure amid red alert

Mandi extends school closure amid red alert

IIT-Mandi, medical colleges exempted; DC appeals for vigilance amid landslide fears

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:34 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Jobrang bridge lies submerged under the swollen waters of the Chandra river.
Advertisement

In view of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) red alert warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, the Mandi district administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the district on Tuesday, July 21, as a precautionary measure to safeguard students, teachers and staff.

Advertisement

Educational institutions had remained closed on Monday as well and will continue to remain shut on Tuesday due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions and the possibility of rain-induced disasters.

Advertisement

The closure order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Apoorv Devgan, under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Advertisement

According to the official notification, the order applies to all government and private schools, colleges, private educational institutions, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), vocational training institutes, Anganwadi centres and private daycare centres across Mandi district. Teachers and other staff members have also been directed to remain off duty during the closure period.

However, the administration has exempted residential educational institutions, IIT-Mandi, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk, and other medical education institutions from the order. Examinations scheduled at these institutions will be conducted as per the existing timetable.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said the decision had been taken as a preventive measure in view of the IMD forecast, which indicates a high likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall capable of triggering landslides, flash floods, falling trees, road blockages and other weather-related hazards.

He directed all government departments, educational institutions and private establishments concerned to ensure strict compliance with the order. The district administration has also appealed to residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in landslide-prone areas, and strictly follow weather advisories and official instructions. Disaster management teams and emergency services have been kept on high alert to respond swiftly to any rain-related emergencies.

Heavy rain warning renewed for 5 dists

Five districts on red alert: Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur remain under a red alert for Tuesday, with schools closed. Orange alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur and Shimla

Parbati river level to rise: Authorities have diverted additional water from the reservoir into the Parbati river due to rising inflows. People have been advised to stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas

Limited rain, disruptions continue: Despite Monday's alerts, rainfall remained subdued, with Nahan recording the highest at 59.4 mm. Across the state, 36 roads remain blocked, 43 water supply schemes disrupted and five power transformers out of service

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts