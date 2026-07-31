Mandi first Himachal district to ban flavoured smokeless tobacco products

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, has banned flavoured smokeless tobacco products in Mandi district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Mandi has become the first district in Himachal Pradesh to impose a ban on such products with aim to protect children and the youth from tobacco addiction. The order prohibits the storage, transportation, distribution, supply, display for sale and the sale of all flavoured smokeless tobacco products within the limits of Mandi district. The ban applies to products that contain added flavours, fragrances, cooling agents or other flavouring substances designed to make tobacco products more attractive to consumers, including products such as ‘Cool Lip filter tobacco’ and similar flavoured tobacco items.

Advertisement

The decision was taken after a detailed examination of a proposal submitted by the Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety), Mandi, the findings of the district-level flying squad, seizure proceedings, test reports of the National Tobacco Testing Laboratory (NTTL), Noida, and other available records.

Advertisement

During inspections, a district-level enforcement team seized 715 wholesale packets containing 10,725 retail pouches, weighing around 68.96 kg, of flavoured tobacco products. The NTTL test reports confirmed the presence of menthol and other flavouring agents, additives and humectants in these products. The authorities noted that such substances made tobacco products more appealing and increased the possibility of consumption and nicotine addiction, particularly among children, adolescents and the youth.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said that the initiative was not only about enforcing legal provisions but it also reflected the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the health of future generations. He added that no compromise would be made on protecting public health and strict and continuous action against prohibited products would continue.

He appealed to parents to remain vigilant about their children’s activities and encourage them to stay away from tobacco and nicotine-based products. He said that flavoured tobacco products were often designed to attract younger users and early consumption could lead to nicotine dependence, increasing the risk of serious health conditions such as cancer, heart diseases, lung disorders and other tobacco-related illnesses.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to immediately inform the district administration, police or the Food Safety Department if they notice the storage or sale of banned flavoured tobacco products at any shop, establishment or other location, so that prompt action could be taken.

Devgan issued a warning to traders, wholesalers, distributors, transporters and retailers to immediately stop storing, transporting or selling the prohibited products.

Any violation of the order would invite strict legal action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act-2003, Food Safety and Standards Act-2006 and other relevant laws, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to all residents to actively support the initiative and contribute towards making Mandi a healthier, tobacco-free and more aware district. He said that the ban represented a significant step towards reducing tobacco exposure among vulnerable sections of society and promoting long-term public health.