Mandi: Flash floods victim identified

Mandi, August 23
The woman’s body recovered from the Sandhol area yesterday has been identified as that of Sayra, wife of Star Mohammad and native of Sandoa village in Mandi district. On Friday night, six members of a family were washed away in flash floods at Sandoa village. Two bodies were recovered on Saturday, while four persons were untraceable.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that yesterday, the body of a woman was recovered from Sandhol in Mandi. “The body has been identified as that of Sayra, wife of Star Mohammad. Search and rescue operations are still going on to locate the remaining missing persons,” she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...
Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts
Let us see the papers: CJI
On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector
Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...
Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy
He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC
Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
No intention to sell our stake: NDTV