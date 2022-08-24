Mandi: Flash floods victim identified

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 23

The woman’s body recovered from the Sandhol area yesterday has been identified as that of Sayra, wife of Star Mohammad and native of Sandoa village in Mandi district. On Friday night, six members of a family were washed away in flash floods at Sandoa village. Two bodies were recovered on Saturday, while four persons were untraceable.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that yesterday, the body of a woman was recovered from Sandhol in Mandi. “The body has been identified as that of Sayra, wife of Star Mohammad. Search and rescue operations are still going on to locate the remaining missing persons,” she added.