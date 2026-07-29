Mandi football coach steps into national spotlight with Durand Cup assignment

In a major achievement for Himachal Pradesh football, Dharampal Singh, Head Coach of Triumph Football Club Himachal (FC), has been appointed assistant coach of Baghpat Banaras FC for the upcoming Durand Cup, India’s oldest football tournament and one of Asia’s most prestigious competitions.

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The appointment marks a significant milestone in Singh’s coaching career and reflects Himachal Pradesh’s growing contribution to Indian football. It is also a proud moment for Triumph FC, which has earned recognition for its strong emphasis on grassroots football and youth development.

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As head coach, Singh has played a pivotal role in developing Triumph FC’s football programme by identifying young talent, providing structured coaching and creating competitive opportunities for aspiring players. Under his guidance, the club has organised football tournaments, coaching camps and youth development initiatives, enabling several players to compete at the state and national levels.

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Singh holds the Asian football Confederation (AFC) ‘C’ Licence, AFC ‘D’ Licence, AFC Grassroots Coaching Certificate and the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) Diploma in Football Coaching. He is currently pursuing the AFC ‘B’ Licence to further enhance his coaching credentials.

Over the years, he has gained valuable experience with reputed organisations, including Bhaichung Bhutia football schools, IIT-Mandi and Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, where he has worked across grassroots, youth and elite football programmes.

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Expressing his gratitude, Singh said, “It is a great honour to join Baghpat Banaras FC as assistant coach for the Durand Cup. This achievement belongs to my family, Triumph FC, my mentors and the football fraternity of Himachal Pradesh. I thank the club management for reposing faith in me and will give my best to contribute to the team’s success,” he said.

The Triumph FC family, led by founder and owner Dr Rishabh Sharma and president Sushant Sharma, along with the coaching staff, players and management, congratulated Dharampal Singh and wished him success in Baghpat Banaras FC’s Durand Cup campaign.