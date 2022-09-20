Mandi: Four-lane affected people protest

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 19

People of Mandi district who are affected by the four-laning project today staged a protest march under the banner of Bhumi Adhigrahan Prabhavit Manch, led by its president BR Kaundal.

Kaundal said the affected people of the district were demanding fair compensation for their land.

He said for the Kiratpur-Manali fourlane project, people of Mandi, Kullu and Bilaspur districts had lost their land. Now, the widening of the Mandi-Pathankot highway is under process for which people of the district have to lose their land.”

“The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state government are giving inadequate compensation for their land acquired for the project. We want that the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, should be implemented to provide fair compensation to the affected people. Under this Act, there is a clear provision for fair compensation and rehabilitation of affected people,” he added.

“During the Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to give adequate compensation to the people affected by the highway widening project. But the state government has backtracked on their promise,” he said.

