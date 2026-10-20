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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi gets a new cycling champion

Mandi gets a new cycling champion

Mandi gets a new cycling champion Jaspreet Pal appointed Bicycle Mayor, plans to take his ‘Pedal to Heal Himalayas’ campaign across the state

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Jaspreet Pal
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Mountain cyclist and photographer Jaspreet Pal has been appointed Mandi’s first Bicycle Mayor by the BYCS, an Amsterdam-based organisation that leads the international Bicycle Mayor Network.

The Election Commission of India had in 2024 appointed Pal the State Election Icon of Himachal Pradesh. He has covered more than 33,000 km through mountain cycling.

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In 2024, he had cycled around 640 km from Shimla to Tashigang, the world’s highest polling station, to promote voter awareness.

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As Bicycle Mayor, Pal aims to promote cycling in Mandi and across Himachal Pradesh by engaging schools, colleges, youth groups and rural communities. His ‘Pedal to Heal Himalayas’ campaign focuses on environmental protection, youth empowerment, sustainable mobility and healthier lifestyles.

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