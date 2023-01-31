Mandi gets green crematorium

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 30

A wood-based green crematorium has been set up by Boston (USA)-based NRI couple Pushap Raj Kapoor and Pratibha Kapoor in Mandi town here. The couple hails from Mandi town.

Prof Pushap Raj Kapoor retired from the Department of Botany, Vallabh Government College, Mandi, in 1992, while his wife Pratibha Kapoor is a retired teacher.

The couple visited Mandi in June 2021 and held discussions with prominent people and the civic body authorities regarding their plan to set up a wood-based green crematorium in the town to reduce consumption of wood and curb pollution. The couple also donated around Rs 23 lakh for the crematorium.

Today, the crematorium was handed over to the Municipal Council authorities.

Mandi Municipal Council Deputy Mayor Virender Bhatt said, “We are thankful to Pushap Raj Kapoor and Pratibha Kapoor, who donated around Rs 23 lakh to set up this crematorium.”

The Deputy Mayor further said, “The crematorium will play a crucial role in checking pollution and reducing consumption of wood considerably.”

“Normally, people seem reluctant to cremate their loved one in electric or gas-run crematoriums. This system is so designed that the cremation is done in a traditional way with negligible pollution,” the Deputy Mayor said.

“The cremation takes place inside a furnace so that no pollutants or odour spread in the environment. It requires only 110 kg to 130 kg wood and 1.5 hours for one cremation,” the Deputy Mayor added.

