Mandi gets legal aid counselling office

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 13

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Acting Chief Justice of the HP High Court, inaugurated the legal aid counselling office under the National Legal Services Authority here today. He also inaugurated a Civil Judge Court at Padhar in the district.

Justice Chauhan supervised the proceedings of the Lok Adalats held in Mandi and Padhar. At a programme organised at the DRDA auditorium in the city and the mini secretariat at Padhar, he said a provision had been made to provide free legal aid to eligible people under the Legal Aid Defense Council system so that the goal of justice could be fulfilled.

Justice Chauhan said, “The Legal Aid Defense Council system has been further strengthened. A provision has been made for the appointment of a full-time Defense Council. Litigants are the focal point of judges and lawyers and we should work keeping in mind their problems.”

“Lok Adalats are being organised to settle cases pending in courts. Around 75,000 cases will be heard in these Lok Adalats across the state.”

Justice Chauhan further said with the opening of the Civil Judge Court at Padhar, villagers of the subdivision as well as people living in remote areas of the Chuhar valley in the district would get better facilities.