Mandi girl bags gold at all-India athletics meet

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 29

Kusum Thakur of Mandi district brought laurels to the state by winning a gold medal in the 200m race at the All-India Inter-University Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar today. She completed the 200 m race in 24.13 seconds, while Rashdeep Kaur of Chandigarh, who stood second, competed in the race in 24.16 seconds.

Sunil Sen, a physical education teacher at the Vallabh government college in Mandi, said it is a matter of pride for college and the state that a student of the varsity had won a gold medal at the All-India Inter-University Athletics Championship. Kusum's brother Harish Chander said it was a first for the state to get a gold medal in a 200m race at a national competition. Kusum also qualified for the Khelo India University Games, he added.

Kusum belongs to the Baila panchayat area of Mandi. Her parents, Dalu Ram and Hansa Devi, as well as her family and friends were delighted by her achievement.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi