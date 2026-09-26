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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi girl bags regional honour in painting contest

Mandi girl bags regional honour in painting contest

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Members of the Mandi Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) honour Aradhya, a Class IX student, in Mandi.
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The Mandi chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) honoured Aradhya, a Class IX student of Swami Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Ramnagar, at a simple ceremony held in Mandi on Friday. Aradhya was presented with a trophy sent from New Delhi in recognition of her achievement as the regional winner in an environment-themed painting competition organised at the all-India level.

More than 12,000 students from across the country participated in the competition. Aradhya’s selection as the regional winner is a matter of pride not only for Swami Vivekananda Senior Secondary School but also for Mandi district, bringing recognition to the region at the national level.

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The trophy was presented to Aradhya in the presence of convener of INTACH Mandi chapter Naresh Malhotra, co-convener Anil, senior member Kamal Kant Sharma and school principal Virender Guleria. The dignitaries congratulated the young achiever and appreciated her creativity and contribution towards raising awareness about environmental concerns through art. School teachers Geetika Kapoor, Mamta Sharma and Aarti Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

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The school fraternity appreciated Aradhya's achievement, which would serve as an encouragement for other students to participate in creative and meaningful activities that promote awareness about environmental conservation and cultural values.

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