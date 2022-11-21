Mandi girl dies in freak mishap

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 20

A seven-year-old girl died last evening as her neck got entangled in a rope of a swing while she was playing along with her younger sister. The deceased was identified as Shweta of Navahi panchayat in Sarkaghat, Mandi district.

According to the police, the victim was playing along with her younger sister outside her house in a swing made of ropes. Her neck got entangled in the rope and she died of suffocation. The younger sister called her mother on the spot, who immediately freed the victim from the rope.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital at Sarkaghat, where doctors declared her brought dead.

After conducting the post-mortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to her family members for last rites.

The proceedings were initiated by the police under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.