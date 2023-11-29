Mandi labourer rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 28

The family members of Vishal at Bangot village of Mandi district were elated after he along with 40 other labourers was rescued from a tunnel at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand this evening. He was trapped in the tunnel since November 12.

Urmila Devi, mother of Vishal, said, “I am extremely happy that my son along with other 40 labourers is safe. They were trapped in the tunnel for the past 17 days. We are thankful to the state and Central governments for this successful rescue operation though there were many challenges. It is a big celebration for us.”

She added, “Now, I am waiting desperately for the arrival of my son back home in Mandi.” Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi, APMC Chairman Sanjeev Guleria and SDM Amar Negi visited Vishal’s house and offered his family members sweets. Vishal’s relatives and local villagers also visited his house to congratulate his family members.

