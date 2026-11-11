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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi lad makes it big Down Under

Mandi lad makes it big Down Under

43-year-old Abhishek Awasthi becomes the first person of Indian origin to be elected Mayor of Greater Bendigo in Australia’s Victoria state

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:11 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Mandi-born Abhishek Awasthi with his parents after taking the oath at a ceremony.
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Mandi-born Abhishek Awasthi has scripted a remarkable journey from a small town in Himachal Pradesh to civic leadership in Australia, becoming the first person of Indian origin to be elected Mayor of Greater Bendigo in Victoria. Awasthi, 43, formally assumed office for the 2026-27 term after taking the oath at a ceremony at The Capital Theatre on November 9. Andrea Metcalf has been elected Deputy Mayor.

Awasthi, who hails from Lower Samkhetar in Mandi town, thanked his fellow councillors for placing their trust in him and expressed gratitude to his family, friends and supporters. Speaking to The Tribune, he said he was honoured and humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Greater Bendigo.

He also acknowledged the congratulatory messages pouring in from India, particularly Himachal Pradesh and his hometown Mandi. He said the affection, blessings and encouragement from people back home meant a great deal to him and reaffirmed his commitment to meeting the expectations of the city’s residents.

Awasthi moved to Australia in 2008 to pursue higher education at La Trobe University, where he studied biotechnology and later completed a master’s degree in bioinformatics. While pursuing his studies, he also took up part-time work. He subsequently built a professional career, holding several important positions in the Victorian state government. He became an Australian citizen in 2015 and lives in Greater Bendigo with his wife, Anima, and daughter, Agni.

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His entry into local politics came in November 2024, when he was elected councillor from Kennington Ward. Greater Bendigo has nine wards. His election marked another milestone as he became the first person of Indian origin to serve as Deputy Mayor for the 2024-25 term, working alongside then-Mayor Andrea Metcalf.

His elevation to the mayoral position within two years of entering the city council marks a significant achievement in his public life.

His parents, Surender Pal, a retired Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) employee, and homemaker Champa Sharma, were present at the swearing-in ceremony along with other relatives. News of his achievement has sparked celebrations in Mandi, with residents hailing his journey as a moment of pride for the town and Himachal Pradesh.

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