Mandi's Sardar Patel University, University of Ladakh ink pact

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 22

Sardar Patel University, Mandi, inked a pact with the University of Ladakh on Friday for pursuing programmes of mutual interest.

A spokesman for the university said, “Professor CL Chandan, Vice Chancellor of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, and Professor SK Mehta, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ladakh, exchanged memorandum of understanding (MoU) documents yesterday in Mandi. Both universities are government-funded and have been created through the act of the states.”

“To promote and support academics and research for the development of excellence, the universities agreed to cooperate in many activities like visits of faculty and students for the purpose of research, teaching and consultancy, organisation of joint events such as seminars, workshops, conferences, training programmes, exchange of students for one or two semesters for course work and projects with the transfer of credits,” he added.

Prof CL Chandan, Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University, said, “These kinds of MOUs are the need of the hour and they create an opportunity for the optimum use of the infrastructure and other instrumental facilities at mutual convenience.”