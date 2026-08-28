DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti launch helpdesks after Nepal floods

Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti launch helpdesks after Nepal floods

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:32 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officials conduct a search and rescue operation after flashfloods in Nepal. PTI
Advertisement
In the wake of the flashfloods that struck Nepal on August 26, the district administrations of Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti have established dedicated helplines and emergency coordination mechanisms to assist residents who may be stranded, missing or affected in the neighbouring country.
Advertisement

The Mandi district administration has set up a special helpdesk through the District Emergency Operations Centre. Mandi Additional Deputy Commissioner Priyanshu Khati urged families to immediately inform the administration if any resident of the district is stranded in Nepal, missing or unable to establish contact with relatives. Families can also approach their nearest Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil) office to report missing persons.

Advertisement

Information received by the administration will be compiled and shared with the relevant authorities and agencies to facilitate search, rescue, relief and other necessary assistance on priority.

Advertisement

Residents of Mandi can contact the administration through the Disaster Management Helpline 1077 or the District Emergency Operations Centre at 01905-226201, 01905-226202, 01905-226203 and 01905-226204. Assistance can also be sought at 85447-71889 or through email at ddma-man-hp@gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has issued a similar appeal to families, relatives and acquaintances of people who travelled to Nepal from the district. They have been asked to immediately share information about anyone who may be stranded, missing or affected.

Advertisement

The administration has sought details including the person’s name, date of birth, passport or identity document details, mobile number or email address and permanent address in Lahaul-Spiti. The information will help the District Emergency Operations Centre coordinate with the concerned authorities and agencies for search, rescue and assistance.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Lahaul-Spiti, Kiran Bhadana, said the administration would ensure necessary coordination with relevant agencies to assist people from the district and their families.

Lahaul-Spiti residents can contact the administration at 01900-202509, 01978-202510 and 01978-202517, or mobile number 94594-61355. The District Disaster Management toll-free helpline 1077 is also available.

Both administrations have urged people to share only verified and accurate information and avoid circulating incomplete or misleading claims on social media. Officials stressed that timely and reliable information would help agencies locate affected or missing persons and provide assistance at the earliest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts