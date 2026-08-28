Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti launch helpdesks after Nepal floods

Advertisement

The Mandi district administration has set up a special helpdesk through the District Emergency Operations Centre. Mandi Additional Deputy Commissioner Priyanshu Khati urged families to immediately inform the administration if any resident of the district is stranded in Nepal, missing or unable to establish contact with relatives. Families can also approach their nearest Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil) office to report missing persons.

Advertisement

Information received by the administration will be compiled and shared with the relevant authorities and agencies to facilitate search, rescue, relief and other necessary assistance on priority.

Advertisement

Residents of Mandi can contact the administration through the Disaster Management Helpline 1077 or the District Emergency Operations Centre at 01905-226201, 01905-226202, 01905-226203 and 01905-226204. Assistance can also be sought at 85447-71889 or through email at ddma-man-hp@gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has issued a similar appeal to families, relatives and acquaintances of people who travelled to Nepal from the district. They have been asked to immediately share information about anyone who may be stranded, missing or affected.

Advertisement

The administration has sought details including the person’s name, date of birth, passport or identity document details, mobile number or email address and permanent address in Lahaul-Spiti. The information will help the District Emergency Operations Centre coordinate with the concerned authorities and agencies for search, rescue and assistance.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Lahaul-Spiti, Kiran Bhadana, said the administration would ensure necessary coordination with relevant agencies to assist people from the district and their families.

Lahaul-Spiti residents can contact the administration at 01900-202509, 01978-202510 and 01978-202517, or mobile number 94594-61355. The District Disaster Management toll-free helpline 1077 is also available.

Both administrations have urged people to share only verified and accurate information and avoid circulating incomplete or misleading claims on social media. Officials stressed that timely and reliable information would help agencies locate affected or missing persons and provide assistance at the earliest.