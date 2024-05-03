Mandi man arrested for carrying heroin

UNA, MAY 2
The Una police last night arrested a man from Mandi district after recovering 13.13 gm of heroin from his possession.
A patrol party from the Mehatpur police station was on duty near the Satsang Bhawan in Mehatpur. On the basis of reliable inputs, the police party stopped a man for search. Heroin, weighing 13.13 gm was recovered from the possession of Uday Kumar, a resident of Tikkar in Balh tehsil of Mandi district.
