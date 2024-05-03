‘Mandi Marathon’ on May 18 to promote electoral participation

Mandi, May 2
The ‘Mandi Marathon’ will be organised here on May 18 under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. A QR code has been issued by the SDM Office here in this regard for people to participate in the event.
DEMOCRACY QUIZ ON MAY 6
A democracy quiz competition will be organised on May 6 while a cleanliness campaign will be held on May 15 and ‘Mandi Marathon’ on May 18. Any citizen above 18 years of age can participate in the marathon. — OM Kant Thakur, sdm, MANDI
Mandi Sadar SDM OM Kant Thakur said people could apply for the marathon by scanning the QR code. Apart from this, they could apply offline by visiting the election office here.
The SDM said the activities — categorised into three types —would be organised to make voters aware of their electoral rights in the Mandi Assembly constituency. SVEEP is a programme introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to educate and encourage voters to actively participate in the electoral process.
“A democracy quiz competition will be organised on May 6 while a cleanliness campaign would be held on May 15 and ‘Mandi Marathon’ on May 18. Any citizen above the age of 18 years can participate in the marathon,” the SDM said.
The official further said any citizen above 18 years could also participate in the quiz. The democracy quiz competition, along with other activities, will be organised on May 6 at Vallabh Government College here, and the winners will be awarded attractive prizes.
“Since ‘shramdaan’ is necessary for cleanliness and voting is necessary for a healthy democracy, a cleanliness campaign will be conducted in every ward of the Mandi MC on May 15. On this day, apart from spreading the message about cleanliness, people would be familiarised with their electoral rights,” he added.
