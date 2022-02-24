Mandi: March for old pension plan

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 23

The New Pension Scheme Employees’ Federation started a ‘padyatra’ (march) from Mandi today. The employees plan to gherao the Vidhan Sabha on March 3 for the restoration of the old pension scheme.

Pradeep Thakur, state president of the federation, said: “Employees have been demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, but the government has not paid heed till date.” —