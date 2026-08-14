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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi Mayor apprised of issues facing journalists

Mandi Mayor apprised of issues facing journalists

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:51 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Mayor Suman Thakur with members of the Press Club in Mandi.
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The Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Mandi, Suman Thakur, visited the Press Club on Tuesday and interacted with journalists to understand their concerns and problems. She also inspected the Press Club building and assured the media fraternity of all possible assistance from the Municipal Corporation.

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The Mayor was accorded a warm welcome by the office-bearers and members of the Press Club. During the interaction, Press Club president Subhash Thakur and other journalists apprised her of various issues concerning the club. They particularly sought financial and other necessary support for completing the ongoing construction work in the building.

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The Mayor said that journalists were an important pillar of democracy and played a vital role in highlighting public issues and bringing them to the notice of the government and the local administration. She added that a strong and responsible media was essential for strengthening democracy and assured continued cooperation in resolving issues concerning journalists.

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