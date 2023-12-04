Mandi Mayor directs tech staff to rectify leakage in sewerage line

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 3

Virender Bhatt, the newly elected Mayor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation, on Saturday visited the sewerage line leakage spot at the Chauhata bazaar in Mandi town on the complaint of local residents. The leakage of sewer is emanating a foul smell in the area.

He visited the spot along with his technical staff and directed them to find a solution within two days. The Mayor said necessary directions had been given to the staff to find a solution to the problem at the earliest. The help of the Jal Shakti Department, who deals with the sewerage, would also be taken to resolve the issue, he added.

The Mayor said Chauhata was one of the famous places of Mandi town, where local residents and tourists used to sit on benches during the day to take rest. It is very unfortunate that this problem has persisted here for the past many years.

