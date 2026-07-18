Mandi Mayor Suman Thakur assumes office, outlines agenda

Suman Thakur formally assumed charge as the Mayor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation on Friday after taking the oath of office, administered by Additional Deputy Commissioner Priyanshu Khati. Jitender Sharma also took oath as the Deputy Mayor, marking the beginning of the new municipal administration following the recently concluded civic polls.

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The BJP dominated the Municipal Corporation elections, winning 12 of the 14 wards, while polling in one ward was boycotted by local residents.

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Speaking to mediapersons after the swearing-in ceremony, Thakur thanked the residents of Ward No. 9 for electing her as councillor for the fifth consecutive term and reposing faith in her leadership. Describing the mandate as a reflection of public trust, she said she would function as a “public servant” committed to the welfare and development of the city rather than merely occupying the office of Mayor.

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“I have accepted this responsibility with the blessings of the people and will work with complete sincerity for the overall development of Mandi,” she said.

The Mayor stressed that the Municipal Corporation would work collectively to improve civic infrastructure and ensure the city’s planned growth. Expressing confidence in Mandi’s future, she said the town had the potential to emerge as a prominent urban centre on the national map.

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Calling for greater public participation, Thakur announced that the Mayor’s office would remain open to citizens, NGOs, youth organisations, women’s groups and other stakeholders. Over the next 15 days, she said, consultations would be held with different sections of society to identify development priorities and prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the city.

She said the Municipal Corporation’s agenda would be shaped through consultations with councillors, MLAs, party leadership and residents of all wards. “The priorities of the people will be my priorities,” she said, adding that the administration would function through cooperation and consensus. Meanwhile, the absence of several senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP MLAs Anil Sharma, Inder Singh Gandhi and Puran Chand Thakur, from the swearing-in ceremony was widely noticed.