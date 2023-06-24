Mandi MC fined Rs 27 lakh for flouting waste disposal norm

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 23

The HP Pollution Control Board (HPPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 27.45 lakh on Mandi Municipal Corporation for violation of waste norm. A notice has been issued to the MC authorities by the HPPCB and the civic body has been directed to deposit the said amount within one week.

Anil Joshi, Member Secretary of the board, has issued this notice to the MC authorities. It is alleged by the HPPCB authorities that since 2021 several show cause notices were issued to Mandi civic body authorities by the regional office of HPPCB for violation of waste norm. It was observed that the Municipal Corporation, Mandi is not complying with the provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. It was reported that no segregation of solid waste is carried out at dumping site. Both wet and dry wastes were found dumped together in the composting pits.

“No arrangement has been provided for door-to-door collection of segregated solid waste from all households as the vehicles engaged in the collection of solid waste reaching the site during inspection were found carrying mix of the wet and dry waste. No mechanism for leachate collection from the site has been provided,” the HPPCB authorities said.

“Solid waste was also found littered along River Beas that may deteriorate the quality of water of River Beas. Composting pits were found completely dismantled and no composting of waste is being carried out at site” the HPPCB authorities said,” they further said.

“Under the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, MC Mandi was required to manage and treat solid waste in a proper/ scientific manner but it has been observed that no corrective steps for scientific management, handling and disposal of waste were taken” the authorities said.

“If the violations persists the amount of environmental compensation will increase. Besides action, under Section 15 of The Environment (protection) Act, 1986, there is a provision of imprisonment up to five years” said the Member Secretary of the HPPCB.

The HPPCB also imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on Nerchowk civic body for violation of waste norm.

Commissioner of Mandi MC was not available for his comment. Executive officer of Nerchowk Municipal Council Urvashi Walia said, “I have taken charge of this MC a few months ago. I had requested the HPPCB authorities to give me a six-month period to improve the waste management system but the authorities concerned directly slapped the fine. I will give a reply of this notice to the HPPCB.”