Mandi MC hikes property tax by 5 %

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 6

The Mandi Municipal Corporation increased property tax by five per cent in the House on Thursday. The amount collected from the property tax would be utilised for the development of the MC area.

The House was presided over by Mayor Deepali Jaswal, which was attended by majority of the councillors.

The Mayor said the property tax system was divided into four categories as A, B, C and D in Mandi MC, of which the increased property tax would be charged from the first three categories. There is no increase in property tax for the D category.

The Mayor stated that the new merged area under the Mandi MC had been kept out of the ambit of tax for three years by the state government. She said the MC authorities were committed to ensure development of the Mandi MC.