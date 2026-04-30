Mandi MC polls: 38 stations finalised across 15 wards

Preparations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in the district have intensified, with the district administration finalising polling arrangements across the town.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer has issued an official notification detailing ward-wise polling stations to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

Advertisement

As per the notification issued on April 28, a total of 38 polling stations have been set up across 15 wards of the Municipal Corporation. These centres are aimed at facilitating voters in exercising their franchise without inconvenience on polling day.

Advertisement

The administration has directed all concerned officials to ensure adequate arrangements at each polling station, including basic amenities and security provisions.

In Khaliyar ward, polling will be held at Kendriya Vidyalaya Mandi (Primary Wing and Lab), Government Primary School Bijni Dalwahan, and Government Primary School Chhipnu. In Purani Mandi ward, polling stations have been set up at Government Middle School Purani Mandi (Left and Right parts).

Advertisement

For Paddal ward, polling will take place at BDO Office Bhuyli and ITI Mandi. In Nela ward, centres include Government Middle School Bindravani and Government Primary Schools Chadiana and Jharli. Mangwain ward will have polling at the offices of the Assistant Registrar and Sub-Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Mandi.

In Sanyard ward, polling stations include the Industries Department Office and the Tourism Office at Chadyara near Visco Resort. Talayahad ward will have polling at Government Senior Secondary School Talayahad (Left and Right parts) and the Chief Engineer Office of HPPWD (Rooms 101 and 114).

In Palace Colony-1 ward, polling stations will be at the Superintending Engineer HPPWD Circle Office (Left and Right parts). Palace Colony-2 ward includes the Junior Engineer (Electrical) Office HPPWD, Sainik Board Office, and Government Primary School Bari

(First Floor).

Suhra ward polling will be held at Bijay Senior Secondary School Mandi (Admin and Science Blocks) and the ground floor of the old building. In Samkhetar ward, centres include Government Girls Senior Secondary School Mandi (Left, Right parts, and Room No. 7).

In Bhagwahan ward, polling will take place at Government Primary School (Boys) in the heritage building and Government Senior Secondary School Mandi (Ground Floor, 10+2 Block). Thaneda ward will have polling at DIET Mandi (Left and Right parts), while Behna ward includes Government Primary School Behna (Left and Right parts). In Daundhi ward, polling will be held at Government Primary School Bagla (Left and Right parts).

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair, and orderly elections, with all logistical arrangements being finalised well in advance.

Zila parishad poll

schedule announced

The election schedule for Zila Parishad (District Council) members in the district has been announced, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said on Thursday.

The process would begin with the filing of nomination papers on May 7, 8, and 11, between 11 am and 3 pm, before the

respective Assistant Returning Officers.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on May 12, while candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations on May 14 and 15.

Voting across panchayat areas under the Zila Parishad will be held in phases on May 26, 28, and 30.