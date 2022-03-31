Mandi MC proposes Rs87 cr budget

Mandi, March 30
The Mandi Municipal Corporation has proposed an expenditure budget of 86.97 crore and an income of Rs 87.21 crore for the financial year 2022-23. Deepali Jaswal, Mayor, presented the budget today. Addressing the House, she said last year, the MC had spent Rs 23.65 crore on the development works. No tax was imposed on the new areas in this budget.
She said to enhance the income of the MC, various steps would be taken by the MC authorities. In 2021-22, it had earned Rs 3.99 crore revenue from its resources while Rs 17.64 crore was received as grant under different schemes. However, the MC had spent Rs 23.65 crore on the development works in Mandi during the financial year 2021-22.
“The construction of parking lots, pedestrian paths, roads, commercial buildings and other developments works is being done by the MC. Efforts are being made to beautify the area and provide basic amenities to residents,” she added. —
