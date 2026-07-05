Mandi medical college student wins gold at MED-ASCENT 2026

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital (SLBSGMC&H), Nerchowk, Mandi, has added another feather to its cap as final-year MBBS student Devanshi secured a gold medal at the prestigious MED-ASCENT 2026 undergraduate medical conference organised by Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital (Dr. RPGMC&H), Tanda.

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The conference was held from June 20 to 21 and witnessed participation from undergraduate medical students representing various medical colleges.

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Devanshi earned the top honour for her exceptional performance in the Clinical Case Presentation and Research Poster Presentation categories. Her achievement reflects outstanding academic excellence, clinical competence, and a strong commitment to medical research.

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What makes the accomplishment even more remarkable is that she has repeated her success from the previous edition of the conference.

Last year, she also emerged as a winner in the Clinical Case Presentation and Research Question Presentation categories, demonstrating consistent excellence in research and scientific presentation. Her continued success highlights the growing emphasis on evidence-based learning and undergraduate research at SLBSGMC&H.

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To recognise her outstanding achievement, Principal Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh Kumar felicitated Devanshi at a special ceremony held in his office. Congratulating her on the achievement, he described the award as a proud moment for the institution and appreciated her dedication, perseverance, and academic brilliance.

He said that Devanshi's remarkable performance reflects the quality of education and research culture being promoted at SLBS Government Medical College. He expressed confidence that her success would inspire other students to actively participate in academic conferences, research projects, and scientific competitions while striving for excellence in medical education.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Dr. Ranesh Chauhan, Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, and Dr. Ghanshyam Verma and Dr. Rakesh Yadav, Assistant Professors from the Department of Community Medicine, along with other faculty members.