Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut flags drug menace in Kullu

Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday called for stringent action against the growing drug menace in Kullu, asserting that the open sale of narcotics reflected a serious failure of the police and administration.

Addressing a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) review meeting here, Kangana said the increasing prevalence of drugs among youngsters was “hollowing out an entire generation” and warned that even a peaceful state like Himachal Pradesh needed to be protected from the menace.

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She said token measures would not work and urged the authorities to dismantle the drug network from its roots. “Why is the drug network flourishing and why are the people behind it not being brought to book?” she asked, raising concerns over possible political patronage behind the illegal trade.

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Kangana directed the police and administration to show no leniency towards repeat offenders and called for stringent action, including seizure of properties belonging to drug peddlers. She also sought stronger laws in consultation with the Chief Minister and the state government and called for an effective monitoring mechanism to keep a check on the spread of narcotics.

The MP also expressed concern over the declining appeal of government schools in the state. She said even financially constrained families were increasingly reluctant to send their children to government schools, describing the trend as a matter of concern. She called for measures to improve educational standards and restore public confidence in government institutions.

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Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the meeting, Ranaut also trained her guns on the Congress government over its borrowing practices. She termed the state’s rising debt alarming and warned that continued borrowing could push Himachal towards bankruptcy. She accused the government of merely accumulating debt and questioned its financial management.

Earlier, the DISHA meeting reviewed the implementation of various development schemes and projects, particularly those funded under the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). Ranaut said around 80 per cent of the sanctioned works in Kullu district had been completed and directed officials to expedite the remaining projects to ensure 100 per cent completion. The meeting also reviewed the ground-level implementation of various schemes and development works. Departments where delays were observed were directed to accelerate the pace of execution.