Mandi MP Pratibha Singh meets flood-affected families

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 21

Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Singh visited the flood affected area of Mandi district today.

She, along with former state minister Kaul Singh Thakur, first stopped at Sandoa village where she met the affected families. She also met the kin of a family whose six members had washed away in the flood, along with their house on Friday night. The MP assured the family of every possible assistance to them and expressed her deep condolences.

She then visited Kashan village in Gohar subdivision, where eight members of a family were killed after their house collapsed following the rains.

