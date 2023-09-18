Mandi MP Pratibha Singh meets PM Modi over calamity caused by rains in Himachal

Chandigarh, September 18
Himachal Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of special session of Parliament over recent calamity caused by rains in the state.
She urged the PM to declare the calamity in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy monsoon rains a national disaster.
The Congress leader meet the PM for 10 minutes spoke how monsoon has ravaged the state.
Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains had wreaked havoc in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts in the months of July and August.
Since June 24 till September 12, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of Rs 8,679 crore. About 270 people have died in rain-related incidents, according to the state emergency operation centre.
As many as 165 landslides and 72 flash floods were reported during the monsoon season.
