Mandi Municipal Corporation extends date of filing objections

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 22

The Municipal Corporation here has extended the date of filing objections to Draft Property Tax - 2022 to March 27. Earlier, the date of filing objections to the Draft Property Tax was March 19.

Virender Bhatt, Deputy Mayor, MC, said that residents can file their objection during that period and it’s only after this date that the draft will be put in the house for final approval.