Mandi Municipal Corporation’s Ward-3 residents seek road link, safety measures

Residents of Bheuli in Ward No. 3 of the Mandi Municipal Corporation, led by councillor Nirmal Verma, have submitted memorandums to Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan and the Superintendent of Police regarding key civic, infrastructure and public safety issues in their locality. The representations, containing the signatures of the local residents, urged the authorities to take coordinated and time-bound action in the larger public interest. The key demand of the residents is the extension of the existing Public Works Department (PWD) ambulance road in Bheuli and its linking to the road being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as part of the ongoing tunnel and highway project. The residents, including Kartik Lohiya, Jagesh Vaidya, GP Sharma, Dr Khem Singh and Rohit Kapoor, said that a link road already existed near the local water source and could be technically developed to provide an alternative access route. They added that better connectivity would strengthen transport facilities, support future urban development and help prevent encroachment on nearby government land.

Advertisement

The second memorandum focused on road safety and law enforcement along the Bheuli ambulance road. The residents sought strict action in cases of rash and negligent driving, over-speeding, unauthorised use of pressure horns and obstructive roadside parking. They said that these traffic rule violations posed serious risks to pedestrians, schoolchildren, senior citizens and emergency vehicles.

Advertisement

The other important demand of the residents was regular checking of underage driving of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, along with verification and legal action whenever violations were detected. They also advocated for the inspection of vehicles, including those bearing registration numbers of other states and the verification of vehicles suspected to be operating without valid registration plates or documents.

Advertisement

The memorandums also called for increased police patrolling, particularly during the evening and the night, along with enhanced surveillance to maintain law and order in the area. The residents urged the authorities to verify the reports of suspected illegal activities, including the possible use or distribution of narcotic substances.

The Bheuli residents urged the district administration to verify complaints regarding suspected unauthorised occupation or construction on government land and initiate action. They appealed to the authorities for prompt technical inspection, coordinated action by the departments concerned and effective implementation of preventive measures. They said timely intervention would improve road infrastructure, ensure safer traffic movement, protect public property, discourage illegal activities and promote planned development in Bheuli for the benefit of the people.