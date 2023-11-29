Mandi night shelter has zero occupancy

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 28

A night shelter in the Samkhetar area of the Mandi Municipal Corporation has zero occupancy. Built to provide free-of-cost accommodation to homeless citizens, the shelter has four rooms and 30 beds.

Virender Bhatt, Mandi Mayor, said: “The night shelter is equipped with facilities for the stay of homeless citizens as well as common citizens. For homeless needy people, the MC authorities provide accommodation free of cost, while for common citizens, the rent for one night stay in a room is fixed at Rs 500 and Rs 100 per bed in the dormitory.”

“In wake of winter season, necessary facilities have been made available in this shelter for the stay of homeless citizens. Soon, a rescue committee will be constituted along with the police to rescue homeless citizens from the streets in night hours and provide them accommodation here. Yet no such case was noticed under the MC area, in which any citizen was found spending his night under the open sky. We have set up notice boards at key locations to inform the citizens about the location of this night shelter,” he remarked. Bhatt said: I will visit the night shelter soon to check amenities available there. If there are any shortcomings in the basic amenities available there, I will take necessary action.”

He said during rain disaster in Mandi, the MC authorities had provided accommodation and food to flood-affected families free of cost.

