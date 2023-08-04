Mandi-Pandoh road reopened for traffic

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 3

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was restored to traffic between Mandi and Pandoh at 6 Mile today after 20 hours.

The highway was blocked last evening after a massive landslide in the area. It led to a long traffic jam till 3 pm today, when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) restored the highway.

According to the police, the highway was blocked last evening, but the NHAI could not start the restoration work due to darkness. The NHAI began removing debris from the road this morning. People travelling on this route had to spend the night in their vehicles.

The police had diverted some of the traffic to the alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula. However, it is fit for the movement of light vehicles only.

